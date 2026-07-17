Mira Road Crane Collapse: 20-Year-Old Killed, 3 Injured As Crane Falls From 13th Floor, Crushes 12 Vehicles | Video | X / @Vishii14

Mumbai: A 20-year-old man was killed, three others injured and nearly 12 vehicles were damaged after a crane collapsed from the 13th floor of an under-construction building inside the JP North Complex in Mira Road on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Mujammil Khokhar.

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Crane collapse triggers chaos

In the evening, the crane being used for the construction work suddenly malfunctioned and came crashing down. Due to the immense weight of the crane, the two-wheelers and four-wheelers parked below were completely crushed. The collapse triggered a deafening noise, causing alarmed residents to rush to the spot. Upon arrival, bystanders noticed a man trapped underneath the heavy iron debris of the crane. They quickly pulled him out and rushed him to a nearby hospital. He died while undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, a video of the aftermath of the incident has gone viral on social media.

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Rescue operations underway

Upon receiving information about the mishap, the Fire Brigade of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, police and emergency rescue teams rushed to the site. They have initiated operations to clear the debris and remove the crushed vehicles. While the rescue work continues, the exact cause behind the crane collapse remains unclear.

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