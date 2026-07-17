HORRIFYING Video Shows Woman Hacked To Death At Karnataka Bus Stand; Police Suspect One-Sided Love Motive

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her distant relative in a brutal machete attack at the KSRTC bus stand in Bantwal town of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday evening. The gruesome incident, captured on CCTV, has sparked widespread outrage after the disturbing footage surfaced online.

The victim, identified as Lavanya, a resident of Kakyapadavu, worked at a private nursing home in Kalladka. According to police, she was waiting at the bus stand after work when the accused allegedly approached her carrying a machete concealed inside a bag.

Horrifying Assault Caught on Camera

The viral CCTV footage shows the suspect suddenly pulling out the sharp weapon and launching a vicious attack on Lavanya in full public view. She is seen trying to run away, but the accused allegedly chased her down and repeatedly struck her with the machete before fleeing the scene.

TW: The video contains disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion is advised.

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The shocking video has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread condemnation over the brutality of the attack.

Lavanya suffered grievous injuries and later succumbed to them, officials said.

Police Suspect One-Sided Love Angle

Police have identified the accused as Chetan, who is reportedly a distant relative of the deceased. Preliminary investigation indicates that the murder may have been driven by one-sided love, with investigators suspecting that the accused had been obsessively pursuing Lavanya despite her rejection. The police have now arrested the accused

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SP Confirms Incident

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar confirmed that the incident occurred at the KSRTC bus stand in Bantwal, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Bantwal Town Police Station.

"About 20 minutes ago, an incident occurred at the KSRTC bus stand in Bantwal. A young woman was waiting for a bus when a young man allegedly attacked her with a knife before fleeing the spot," Kumar said.

Police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the murder.