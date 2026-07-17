Pune: Police Launch Anti-Drug Crackdown Around Schools & Colleges; Commissioner Warns Against E-Cigarette Use | Pixabay

Pune: Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has announced a strict crackdown on the sale and use of banned tobacco products and narcotics around schools and colleges, saying Maharashtra will not be allowed to become "Udta Punjab." He urged educational institutions, parents and the police to work together to make Pune a drug-free city.

The Commissioner was addressing teachers, students and representatives of schools, colleges and educational organisations during an Anti-Narcotics Drug Awareness Programme held at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch on Thursday.

Kumar directed police officers to begin a special drive within the next 24 hours to identify and take immediate action against shops selling tobacco products within 100 metres of schools and colleges. He said the sale of tobacco near educational institutions is prohibited under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (COTPA) Act, 2003.

He stressed the need for strong action against those selling or consuming banned tobacco products and narcotics near educational institutions. "If required, I will also be on the road to take action," Kumar said.

Expressing concern over the growing use of e-cigarettes among students, the Police Commissioner said strict action should be taken against anyone found carrying them. He said students caught with e-cigarettes should be expelled from their institutions and their parents should be informed.

Kumar also directed Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Tejasvi Satpute to prepare a database of all private hostels and paying guest accommodations in the city. The owners of these establishments will be counselled about preventing drug abuse among residents.

To improve coordination, Kumar proposed creating dedicated WhatsApp groups that include police officers and school and college authorities. He said educational institutions can report any concerns through these groups, allowing the police to respond quickly.

The Commissioner said preventive measures and public awareness are essential to tackling drug abuse and called on schools, colleges and parents to actively support the police in protecting students from addiction.