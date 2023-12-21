Mumbai: Enraged Over Request Not To Drive On Wrong Side, Car Driver Hits Journo

Representative image

Mumbai: A 38-year-old news reporter was allegedly hit by a car driver and subsequently assaulted when he tried to signal that the latter was driving on the wrong side.

The incident took place on Monday when Mohammad Javed, who is the editor of ‘Jahaan ka Insaaf’ and also a reporter with the daily ‘Roznama Sahara’, was walking towards the Kurla depot via the CST Road.

At around 5.30 pm when Javed reached near Kapadia Nagar, he saw a red Swift car driving in the wrong direction and coming towards him. “I signalled the driver that he was on the wrong side and asked him to go back. However, he kept on driving. When I tried to get out of his way, he deliberately rammed into my right leg,” recalled Javed. Subsequently, another person seated next to the driver stepped out and slapped him, while he tried to explain the traffic norms.

Cops yet to book both accused

“I was about to dial the control room when the other man snatched my phone. Since I have two phones, I took out the second one and immediately called the control room. While I was giving information to the police, they sped away,” said Javed. He managed to capture a photo of their vehicle's registration number which is MH 03 AR 5841. Even though the Kurla police managed to trace the vehicle's owner, they are yet to make arrests. The owner has been summoned to the police station for interrogation. Meanwhile, Javed was taken to Bhabha Hospital for treatment. He sustained minor injuries on his leg.

On late Monday night, an FIR was registered against two unknown accused under the Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or safety of others) and 34 (common intention) as well as provision 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act.