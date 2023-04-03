Mumbai Road Rage: 3 drunk men abuse & thrash teenager after overtaking his car in Borivali, arrested | Representative Image

The M.H.B Colony police booked three men from Borivali and tracked them down after an FIR was registered against them in a case of road rage.The three chased a car driven by a 19-year-old youth, stopped the car, and hammered him. The MHB police registered a case under sections of the IPC and arrested the three accused under the Motor Vehicle Act.

According to the police, the 19-year-old victim alleged that on March 30, while he was driving on new link road, Borivali, three men in a drunk condition began overtaking him. They drove at high speed and finally over took his car and stopped their car in front of his car. The victim said that the men got out of their car, pulled him outside and began beating him up along with hurling verbal abuses at him.

All three were arrested after CCTV footage retrieved by Police

The victim somehow managed to get back in his car and drove home. The next day he registered a complaint against the three accused at MHB police station, after which the police began the investigation.

Several CCTV footages were screened after which the car of the three accused was identified. The police then reported it to the RTO and obtained all the information regarding the accused. "We identified the accused and tracked their location, after which all three were arrested," said an official.

The accused persons have been identified as Suraj Nad, 27, Shelton Dias, 29 and Purooshotam Badlani, 43. They have been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 341 (restraint), 323 (causing hurt) and 504 (insult).