Gurugram Road Rage! Man brutally thrashed with sticks by mob on Holi; shocking video surfaces

In a shocking incident reported from Haryana's Gurugram, a group of men pulled a man out of his car and beat him with sticks in broad daylight in the middle of the road. The incident reportedly took place on the day of Holi, March 8.

A video of the incident has been surfaced on the incident which shows the victim being brutally thrashed by the goons while no one dared to reach for his rescue.

Video shows horrific ordeal of lynching

According to journalist Nikhil Choudhary who posted the video on his Twitter handle, the fight began after the victim's car touched the car of the accused men. They then followed his car for a few kilometres until ultimately catching hold of him and then lynching him on road in broad daylight.

When the vehicles touched each other on the road, the goons kept hitting the vehicle for kilometers in #Gurugram, later then goons brutlly thrashed the young man badly with sticks in the middle of the road. pic.twitter.com/wlDThmu34t — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) March 10, 2023

According to TV reports, the victim was left to die for hours in the middle of the road after the incident. He was later taken to a hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment. However, there is no information about his medical condition.

It is also said that no police case has been filed and no action has been taken in the matter even after two days of the incident. This shows that the accused had no fear of the law and order while committing the heinous crime in broad daylight.

More details in the matter are awaited.