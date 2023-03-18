Nagpur road rage: Woman motorist assaulted for overtaking; shocking video goes viral

Screengrab of the viral video | Twitter

Nagpur: Cases of road rage are often reported across India. In a recent case reported from Nagpur, left people shell shocked. A motorist brutally thrashed a woman for allegedly overtaking him.

The incident happened in the middle of a busy junction and a video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Many have been slamming the man and demanding action against him since the video is being widely circulated.

In the video, a man is seen aggressively approaching the woman and throwing his hands at her. He grabbed her face and tried to smack it against the car's surface as well. He proceeded to keep pulling her hair tightly. Others intervene and warn the car driver to not assault a woman.

Shiv Sena leader Shilpa Bodkhe, sharing the video on Twitter, wrote, "Nagpur: A shameful incident has taken place in Bhar Chowk where a man, who was angry because she overtook a woman, beat her up. Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis Ji this is our Nagpur just now Women's day program was celebrated everywhere and see respect for women here, see how safe it is too."

According to a report, the incident happened in Jaripatka police station limits and the argument had broken out between the woman who was on her scooty and a taxi driver.

Reportedly, the woman overtook the taxi driver identified as Shivshankar Srivastava on the road going from Indora chowk to Bhim chowk at 1 pm in the afternoon.

Miffed by the same, the taxi driver abused the motorist and she overheard it. A fight broke out between the two which escalated into a physical altercation after the man got out of his taxi and threw fists at the woman who was standing in his way.

The police on the basis of complaint by woman, registered a case and have arrested the driver.