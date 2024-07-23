 Mumbai: 'Enough Material Against Accused,' Says Special Court In Salman Khan Firing Case
The Mumbai police had filed a chargesheet against the remaining five accused earlier this month.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 02:43 AM IST
The special MCOCA court on Monday observed that prima facie, there was sufficient material that the five men allegedly of Bishnoi gang for their role in the incident of firing outside the house of actor Salman Khan.

Two motorcycle-borne men fired five rounds outside Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra in the early hours of April 14. The Mumbai crime branch has so far arrested six persons – Vickykumar Gupta, Sagarkumar Pal, Sonukumar Bishnoi, Anujkumar Thapan, Mohd Rafiq Choudhary and Harpal Singh.

One of the accused Thapan, died in the police custody allegedly by suicide. The Mumbai police had filed a chargesheet against the remaining five accused earlier this month.

The case came up for hearing for the first time on Monday, where the public prosecutor Jaysing Desai, appeared before the court.

The special judge under MCOCA, BD Shelke on Monday took cognisance of the chargesheet observing that after going through the charge-sheet and documents filed along with it reveals that there is sufficient prima-facie material on record for proceeding against the accused.

