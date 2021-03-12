Mumbai: Engineering, degree colleges to lose affiliation for rules’ violation, warns MU

Affiliation of engineering colleges and general degree colleges to the University of Mumbai (MU) will be adversely affected if colleges continue to violate norms, said Ravindra Kulkarni, pro-Vice Chancellor (PVC) of MU on Friday.

During the annual senate meeting on Friday, members raised issues of several affiliated degree and engineering colleges that have not followed guidelines and directives given by MU but till now, the varsity has failed to take any strict action.

According to data submitted by the Bombay University and College Teachers Union (BUCTU), 48 engineering colleges affiliated to MU have not paid salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff during the lockdown period. Chandrashekhar

Kulkarni, professor and senate member of MU said, "Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel College of Engineering (SPCE), Andheri, AC Patil College of Engineering at Kharghar and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology (RGIT), Andheri have not paid salaries of teachers during the lockdown period."

Kulkarni added, "These engineering colleges have collected academic fees from students but have not paid due salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff during the lockdown. Also, these colleges have appointed additional teachers for new courses. But some of these teachers are not qualified. MU has not taken any action against these colleges."

While, Dhanaraj Kohachade, another senate member said, "Both engineering colleges and general degree colleges running Arts, Commerce and Science programmes affiliated to MU have violated norms by not providing passing certificates to students, failure in appointment of qualified teachers for new courses and delay in formation of College Development Committee (CDC)."

In response to these issues, Ravindra Kulkarni, pro-Vice Chancellor (PVC) of MU, said, "Degree colleges and engineering colleges should note that their affiliation to MU will be adversely affected if they violate norms. We will take strict action against such engineering colleges along with DTE and AICTE authorities. Both degree and engineering colleges will have to complete an academic audit report, pay due salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff and form CDC if they want to continue their affiliation to MU."