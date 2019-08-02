Mumbai: Embarks on yatra ahead of polls

Amravati: The Maharashtra government has spent Rs 50,000 crore for farmer welfare in the last five years compared to less than Rs 20,000 crore in 15 years of the Congress-NCP rule, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday as he launched his mass contact drive ahead of polls.
Fadnavis, who embarked on his two-phase month-long "Maha Janadesh Yatra", said the programme is aimed at giving an account to the people of the state what the BJP-led government done in the last five years.
