Mumbai: Election Commission To Address Media Today Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) delegation led by CEC Rajiv Kumar is in the city along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu ahead of the Maharshtra Assembly Elections 2024. Before concluding their two-day visit, the ECI will hold a press meet today (Saturday, September 28) in Nariman Point, Mumbai at 3.45 pm.

The people of Maharashtra have been eagerly waiting for declaration of the state elections schedule, however, the ECI today is not likely to announce polling dates. As per the circular issued by the state government, the ECI will address the media on the review the delegation undertook on the preparedness for the Maharashtra general elections.

The term of the current government ends on November 26, 2024 and the state assembly election will be held before that. It is expected that the polls will be held after the Diwali festival in November, however, there is no confirmation yet. As the state ministers have been hinting from last few days, the model code of conduct is likely to be implemented in first week of October.

About The Review Meetings

In a review meeting with the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), and other senior government officials, the ECI emphasised the need to ensure all minimum assured facilities at polling stations, such as benches, fans, drinking water, and shelters. CEC Rajiv Kumar stated that ECI will take strict action on any complaints of voter inconvenience on election day.

ECI also expressed displeasure over the low volume of seizures during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and emphasised a zero-tolerance approach towards the distribution of inducements during the upcoming state elections.

CEC Kumar also met representatives of political parties to seek their suggestions, wherein the BJP suggested that voting be held on a working day, while the Congress objected to having polling stations in housing societies.