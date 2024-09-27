 Maharashtra: EC Seeks Explanation From Chief Secy, DGP For Failing To Comply With Transfer Orders
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: EC Seeks Explanation From Chief Secy, DGP For Failing To Comply With Transfer Orders

Maharashtra: EC Seeks Explanation From Chief Secy, DGP For Failing To Comply With Transfer Orders

The term of the currently Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 26 and the elections are likely to be held before that. The Election Commission is currently in the state to review its preparedness for the polls.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 06:19 PM IST
article-image
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sandhu during a press conference | File Image

Sending out a stern message, the Election Commission on Friday sought an explanation from the Maharashtra chief secretary and the state's police chief for failing to fully implement its orders on the transfer of officials ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

In a strongly worded letter, the poll body said despite a directive issued on July 31 to relocate officials who had served in their home districts or current posting for over three years, the state administration had not completed the process.

According to the Election Commission's (EC) mandate, the compliance report was due by August 31. While the additional director general of police submitted a partial report, the chief secretary is yet to provide a full response.

Read Also
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Home Minister Amit Shah's Closed-Door Talks Sketch Poll Strategies
article-image

Sources noted that more than 100 inspector-level officers in Mumbai and revenue officials, many holding key positions in the state, had not been transferred as required.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai University Senate Elections: Thackeray's Yuva Sena In Lead; Results OUT Soon
Mumbai University Senate Elections: Thackeray's Yuva Sena In Lead; Results OUT Soon
Miran-Bhayandar: POCSO Court Sentences 50-Yr-Old Step-Dad To 10 Years Imprisonment For Raping And Impregnating Minor Girl In 2016
Miran-Bhayandar: POCSO Court Sentences 50-Yr-Old Step-Dad To 10 Years Imprisonment For Raping And Impregnating Minor Girl In 2016
Bihar: Bar Girls Perform Vulgar Dance For Drunk Baaraatis At Saharsa Govt School; Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral
Bihar: Bar Girls Perform Vulgar Dance For Drunk Baaraatis At Saharsa Govt School; Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral
Mumbai: Water Leakage At Jogeshwari Metro Station Sparks Public Outcry And Infrastructure Concerns; Video Viral
Mumbai: Water Leakage At Jogeshwari Metro Station Sparks Public Outcry And Infrastructure Concerns; Video Viral

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar expressed his displeasure over the state administration's non-compliance, stating that the delay undermined efforts to ensure a free and fair electoral process.

The EC has made it clear that further inaction would not be tolerated.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Worli Under Microscope As Aaditya Thackeray's Mixed Record...
article-image

The term of the currently Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 26 and the polls are likely to be held before that. The EC is currently in the state to review its preparedness for the polls.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Malabar Group Announces Scholarships Worth ₹16 Crore For Over 21,000 Girl Students

Malabar Group Announces Scholarships Worth ₹16 Crore For Over 21,000 Girl Students

Mumbai University Senate Elections: Thackeray's Yuva Sena In Lead; Results OUT Soon

Mumbai University Senate Elections: Thackeray's Yuva Sena In Lead; Results OUT Soon

Miran-Bhayandar: POCSO Court Sentences 50-Yr-Old Step-Dad To 10 Years Imprisonment For Raping And...

Miran-Bhayandar: POCSO Court Sentences 50-Yr-Old Step-Dad To 10 Years Imprisonment For Raping And...

Mumbai: Water Leakage At Jogeshwari Metro Station Sparks Public Outcry And Infrastructure Concerns;...

Mumbai: Water Leakage At Jogeshwari Metro Station Sparks Public Outcry And Infrastructure Concerns;...

Sydenham College To Hold Management Conclave ’24 On September 28

Sydenham College To Hold Management Conclave ’24 On September 28