Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Worli Under Microscope As Aaditya Thackeray's Mixed Record Faces Scrutiny Amid Poll Challenges

Aaditya Thackeray | File Image

Mumbai: The Worli Assembly constituency, numbered 182 in Maharashtra, has emerged as a significant political landscape, especially with Aaditya Thackeray, the 34-year-old Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) leader, serving as its representative.

Aaditya is the first member of the Thackeray family to contest and win an election. The constituency, a vibrant mix of communities, is predominantly populated by the Koli community and has become a significant political base for the young leader.

Since its establishment in 1962, Worli has seen 13 elections, with various parties occupying the MLA seat. Of these, the Shiv Sena has won six terms, solidifying its influence in the region. In the 2019 election, Aaditya Thackeray defeated Adv. (Dr.) Suresh Mane of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) by a significant margin of 67,427 votes, securing 89,248 votes and a 69.14% share of the total vote.

However, despite his electoral success, a recent report by Praja Foundation, which evaluates the performance of Mumbai’s elected representatives, ranked Aaditya Thackeray 29th overall. This audit sheds light on the gap between his popularity and legislative performance.

Thackeray's performance in the 2024 MLA audit reflects a mixed record. While he holds the top spot with a #1 rank for maintaining a clean criminal record, his participation in legislative activities leaves much to be desired. His attendance is ranked at 31, and his involvement in raising questions and their overall quality are both ranked at 32. These rankings highlight a need for improvement in his legislative engagement, despite his otherwise clean image.

Aaditya has served as the President of the Yuva Sena since 2010 and became a prominent Shiv Sena leader in 2018. His political career saw a major leap in 2019 when he was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. He held key positions as the Minister of Tourism, Environment, and Protocol from 2019 to 2022 and also briefly served as Cabinet Minister for Higher Education.

One of the major ongoing issues in Worli is the redevelopment of old chawls and the stalled SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority) projects. These aging structures are in urgent need of modernization, yet bureaucratic and logistical challenges have delayed progress, causing frustration among residents.

Road repairs, drainage issues, and basic infrastructure maintenance are additional concerns, particularly in the chawls. Although these are typically the responsibility of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Aaditya has used his MLA funds to step in, addressing these problems in the absence of sufficient action from local corporators.

Sandeep Warkhade, a member of Yuva Sena, emphasized the transformative projects led by Aaditya Thackeray, saying, "Under his leadership, we've seen remarkable progress in Worli. The rejuvenation of Vetaleshwar Mandir in Koliwada and the construction of retaining walls have brought new life to the area. Senior citizen spaces, gymnasiums, and community centers have been established in Koliwada and the chawls, greatly benefiting the local community. Beautification efforts at Senapati Bapat Bridge and Atria Bridge have significantly enhanced these public spaces, while Jambhori Maidan and Babasaheb Ambedkar Ground have undergone much-needed renovations."

Adding to this, Siddharth Jadhav resident of BDD Chawl shared, "We’ve seen improvements in our everyday lives. The new cycle tracks from Haji Ali to Worli Naka and P. Moses Road provide safe routes for cyclists. Roads, drainage systems, and better lighting have been prioritized in Adarsh Nagar and our chawl areas. Even sports facilities in the BDD chawls have been upgraded, giving the youth more opportunities for physical activity and competitions. Plus, the redevelopment of Worli Fort has been a highlight for preserving our heritage."

Challenging Aaditya Thackeray in the upcoming election, Sandeep Deshpande of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has launched his campaign with the 'Vision Worli' initiative. As part of his campaign, Deshpande has unveiled a manifesto outlining his promises for the constituency, focusing on addressing key issues and driving significant improvements for Worli's residents.

Speaking about Thackeray he told FPJ, “Worli is facing significant challenges, I've met with people across 80-90 booths, and the feedback has been clear, they want change. The current MLA is barely visible except during election campaigns, and residents don’t know how to reach him directly. SRA projects in areas like Siddharth Nagar and Prem Nagar have been stuck for over 25 years, with no compensation given to the residents. In BDD Chawl, the situation is chaotic, and many people's hopes were crushed when the housing lottery was canceled. Worli Koliwada is in such poor condition that cars can’t even enter, and during funerals, people have to carry the bodies on foot. Basic amenities are lacking, and water supply issues near the fort area still remain unsolved.”

He further added, “Jambhori Maidan, the largest ground in the area, is in terrible shape. We’ve seen how Shivaji Park is maintained, but Jambhori continues to be neglected. Instead of making big promises, we aim to improve what’s already here. Worli doesn’t even have a private school; the BMC schools are in such a bad state that even housemaids hesitate to send their children there. Good private schools are in Dadar, but admissions are based on pincode priority, forcing people to rely on influence. Additionally, despite having major commercial hubs like Kamala Mills and Phoenix Palladium, the local youth aren’t benefiting. 80% of the jobs in these areas should go to local residents, but that’s not happening. But we are raising voice for these local issues and for the people of Worli."

The most significant unresolved issue in Worli remains the redevelopment of old buildings and chawls under the SRA scheme. Many residents are reluctant to relocate due to fears of displacement, slowing progress. Road-widening projects, intended to ease congestion, have also faced resistance from locals, further complicating infrastructure development.

While Thackeray has made efforts to address these issues, much remains to be done. The delays in executing these critical projects could impact voter sentiment in the next election cycle.

As the 2024 elections approach, the residents of Worli will closely assess whether Thackeray can deliver on his unfulfilled promises while building on the successes of his first term.