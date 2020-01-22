Mumbai: Ejaz Lakdawala arrested in another case

Mumbai: The Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of Mumbai police investigating the gangster Ejaz Lakdawala's cases arrested him in an old case of extortion on Tuesday, soon after he was granted judicial custody by the Esplanade court.
Lakdawala was arrested on January 8 from Patna, Bihar, by AEC, his 14-day police custody ended on Tuesday.
According to the AEC officer, Lakdawala was arrested in an offence registered at Byculla police station in 2016, when he demanded extortion from a Byculla based developer.
At least 25 cases mostly of extortion are registered against Lakdawala in Mumbai apart from the 80 written applications of threatening and extortion.
A former aide of underworld don Chhota Rajan had been running his extortion racket from Nepal for past few years. According to the Mumbai Police, Lakdawala was on India’s most wanted list since 1998.
Earlier Mumbai police arrested Lakdawala's daughter from Mumbai international airport on Dec 28, when she was on her way to Nepal. She was arrested in a fake passport case. Soniya led Mumbai police to Lakdawala who was arrested on December 8.
