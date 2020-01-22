Mumbai: Ejaz Lakdawala arrested in another case

Mumbai: The Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of Mumbai police investigating the gangster Ejaz Lakdawala's cases arrested him in an old case of extortion on Tuesday, soon after he was granted judicial custody by the Esplanade court.

Lakdawala was arrested on January 8 from Patna, Bihar, by AEC, his 14-day police custody ended on Tuesday.

According to the AEC officer, Lakdawala was arrested in an offence registered at Byculla police station in 2016, when he demanded extortion from a Byculla based developer.