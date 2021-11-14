Mumbai: Eight from Bhandup arrested in Goa for peddling drugs

Eight people hailing from Mumbai were arrested on Saturday for allegedly peddling drugs in Goa, police said.

They were held on a tip-off from Arambol village in North Goa by a Pernem police team led by Inspector Jivba Dalvi, leading to the seizure of drugs, including 88 grams of ganja, 34 grams of charas, 60 cannabis seeds and LSD blots, all cumulatively worth Rs 1.2 lakh.

"All eight are from Bhandup West in Mumbai. They were staying in a hotel here. Police personnel posed as prospective customers and busted the racket after raiding a room in a local resort," Dalvi said.

ALSO READ After 25 years, Rs 20 lakh compensation for medical negligence

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 09:16 AM IST