Mumbai: ED Summons Anil Desai's Aide In Money Laundering Case

Anil Desai | FPJ

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Dinesh Bobhate, a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai, in connection with a disproportionate assets case registered against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last December.

Bobhate has been directed to appear before the ED officials this week for questioning. Sources say that this development may pose a trouble for his mentor, Anil Desai.

The ED initiated a money laundering case against Bobhate based on the CBI's corruption case, which alleges that Bobhate and his wife amassed disproportionate assets worth Rs 2.58 crore, 36.43% more than their known sources of income.

According to the CBI, Bobhate allegedly acquired these assets while working as an assistant and senior assistant at New India Assurance Corporation Ltd in Lower Parel from 2014 to 2023. The evidence collected indicates that Bobhate abused his official position and is in possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, including fixed deposits, mutual funds and movable and immovable properties.

The CBI's investigation also revealed several financial irregularities in Bobhate's bank accounts, including funds received from friends and his son under the guise of 'financial help'. These funds were then withdrawn, along with deposits from fixed deposits, mutual fund investments and other unidentified sources of income, all deposited in Bobhate's and his wife's names.

Following the CBI's findings, the ED registered an ECIR in February 2024 to investigate the money laundering aspect of the case. The ED aims to determine if the assets allegedly illegally amassed by Bobhate have any links to political leaders or parties.