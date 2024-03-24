Arvind Kejriwal Continues To Function As CM From ED Lockup, Issues First Order

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal |

The Aam Aadmi Party leaders, who used to preach that a leader facing allegations should resign from government to facilitate a free and fair investigation, are now doing all they can to defend jailed CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Some AAP leaders have made it clear that Kejriwal will remain Chief Minister and will continue to function from Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody.

According to media reports, Kejriwal issued his first order from the ED lock-up on Sunday.

The directive pertained to the water supply in the national capital, and it was conveyed by the Chief Minister via a memorandum to Delhi Minister Atishi, who oversees the relevant portfolio, according to sources.

Kejriwal, who was apprehended by the ED on Thursday night in connection with a money laundering case linked to Delhi's liquor policy (which has been scrapped), has been placed in the custody of the central agency for a week. AAP leader has refuted the accusations against him and has accused the BJP-led central government of leveraging investigative agencies for political gains.

AAP has affirmed that Kejriwal will maintain his position as Chief Minister despite his detention. While there are no legal restrictions, the rules within the prison system will pose significant challenges.

Despite AAP's reluctance to replace Kejriwal as CM and transfer leadership to another party member, Kejriwal, now incarcerated, will encounter considerable obstacles in fulfilling his duties as CM, as per jail regulations permitting only two visits from family, friends, or associates per week.

An alternative for him to continue as Delhi CM exists if he can arrange to be placed under house arrest. However, this option appears impractical as it requires consent from the Lieutenant Governor, which seems unlikely to be granted.