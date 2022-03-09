Mumbai: Eastern Freeway project related work expedite; MMRDA proposes extension of existing route till Thane

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) proposed plan to extend the existing Mumbai Eastern Freeway till Thane is taking shape. It is looking for an expert consultant appointment to carry out feasibility study report and pre-tender process. For which it has floated a tender for same. The selected consultant will be offered total six months time period to complete this job.

In fact, in the recently declared budget by MMRDA for the financial year 2022-23, for the said extension of freeway Rs 150 crore has been allocated.

The existing route is between CSMT and Indian Oil Nagarin Ghatkopar East. While the proposed further extension will be between Ghatkopar till Kopari, Thane. The extension will be of of 14 kilometres. The total cost of the project is pegged at Rs 3,100 crore.

According to the MMRDA, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) finalisation for extension of Freeway and bids by August 2022 should be completed. Once it is done, contractors will be appointed to carry out the civil work.

The officials informed the proposed extension project once ready will ensure hassle free travelling experience to commuters without any signal and junction. It will save a lot of travel time from traffic, travelling directly from Mumbai to Thane and vice verse.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 07:00 AM IST