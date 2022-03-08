LG and Habitat For Humanity India’s “Life’s Good - Hope Village” project breaks ground for decent homes and better sanitation

The value of decent, healthy shelter and good sanitation, especially during a pandemic, cannot be emphasized enough. Habitat for Humanity India, a housing non-profit that builds homes and improved sanitation units across India, has partnered with LG Electronics (LG) and Community Chest of Korea to build five new homes for low-income families, and one new sanitation unit that will benefit 101 students of the Zilla Parishad School, in Dehane village, Khed block, Pune district of Maharashtra.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on-ground in the village of Dehane on 3rd March 2022. Senior officials like Yonghee Kim, Person-in-Charge, CSR team, LG Electronics HQ (Korea); Atul Khanna, Vice President, LG India; K. H. Lee, Managing Director, Habitat Korea; Yongchul Lee, Strategy and Finance Division, Executive Director, Habitat Korea and Dr. Rajan Samuel, Managing Director, Habitat India, joined the ceremony virtually.

The homes come fully equipped with solar lighting systems and contain one living room, a bedroom, a sanitation unit, and a kitchen. The new school sanitation unit will benefit both boys and girls studying in the Zilla Parishad School, Dehane, helping to improve the enrollment of students, especially adolescent girls.

Both of these initiatives are part of ‘Life’s Good-Hope Village,’ a community development project under which 12 new homes and 25 individual household latrines were built in 2021. The project also included the installation of 6 solar street lights, renovation of the Zilla Parishad Primary School, Kharoshi, and distribution of LG appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, and water filters in the neighboring village of Kharoshi in Khed block. These two successive community development initiatives in Khed block have enabled the community to develop holistically.

“We are committed to empowering families belonging to the economically weaker sections through holistic shelter solutions. Through our collaboration with LG Electronics and the Community Chest of Korea, we aim to leverage the potential of a robust housing ecosystem to boost the socio-economic development of low-income communities,” stated Dr. Rajan Samuel, Managing Director, Habitat for Humanity India.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the fore the need for safe and healthy homes and better sanitation amenities for communities. Providing low-income communities with basic housing solutions is key to building resilience against the pandemic. Access to housing also helps families living in vulnerable conditions achieve the strength, stability, and self-reliance they need to build a better future for themselves.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 02:35 PM IST