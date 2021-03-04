Mumbai: Dy CM Ajit Pawar removes doctor who allegedly tried to molest woman patient

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday has removed a doctor who allegedly tried to molest a woman patient at a COVID-19 care centre in Aurangabad.

Speaking during an Assembly session, Pawar said, "A doctor who allegedly tried to molest a woman patient at a COVID-19 care centre in Aurangabad has been removed from service after a preliminary probe into the incident." He added that Standard operating procedures SOPs for such facilities will be issued by this month-end. He made this statement during the Assembly session.

The issue was raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Manisha Chaudhary in the state Legislative Assembly.

Raising the issue, Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he had written four letters to the chief minister on the rise in incidents of crime against women in COVID-19 care centres and sought standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb them.

In response, Pawar said the SOPs for COVID-19 care centres will be published by March 31.