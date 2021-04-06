Mumbai: Duplicate Apple accessories worth Rs 69 lakh seized by police in Nagpada

Mumbai: The CB control wing of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police seized duplicate accessories of IPhone worth Rs 69 lakh recently. Acting on a tip-off officials of the CB control unit raided a shop in Nagpada and seized the accessories.

According to the police, the officials of Apple approached EOW about the illegal sale of duplicate products with their brand name. After the primary verification, the sleuths of CB Control raided a shop in Nagpada on Saturday and seized duplicates of Apple accessories which include 488 USB-C Power adapters, 320 I phone batteries, 1200 USB cables, 141 Airpods, back cases, and its Apple price labels, said officials.

During the raid shop owner Vinayak Kambale, 30 has been arrested. Following the seizure an offence under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections of the Copyright act has been registered at Nagpada police station, the investigation was later transferred to EOW.

The accused was produced before the court on Sunday which remanded him to police custody, said officials.