Mumbai: Drunk Men Rob & Assault Passers-By, Force Man To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' Near Byculla's Y-Bridge

Mumbai: 3 Arrested For Robbery & Assault, Forcing Man To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' Near Byculla's Y-Bridge | Representative

The Agripada police have arrested three persons for stopping a man near Byculla’s Y-bridge with the aim of robbing him and later assaulting him while asking to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. The police said the accused hatched the plan when they were loitering inebriated on Tuesday night, and later even misbehaved with a minor girl. They have been booked for assault and robbery under the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Forceful Shri Ram Chanting

The trio first targeted a tempo driver, seizing his mobile phone and subjecting him to assault while compelling him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Subsequently, the group moved to the Y-bridge in Byculla, where they accosted a bearded passerby, demanding money. Upon finding no cash, the victim was assaulted and coerced into chanting the religious slogan. A little later, they saw a young woman passing by with her daughter. They asked for money from her and misbehaved with the minor girl.

An officer of Agripada police said that the accused were detained on complaints lodged by the victims. They were arrested as soon as their interrogation confirmed the incidents.

The arrested accused have been identified as Anuj Mayekar, Umesh Parab and Hrithik Rathod. A police officer said that all of them are unemployed. They were presented before a court and sent to police custody for three days.