Mumbai: Drunk Air India Officer Arrested For False Terrorist Alert In Borivali Control Room

Mumbai: Drunk Air India Officer Arrested For False Terrorist Alert In Borivali |

The Borivali police have apprehended an individual identified as Bhushan Palkar (58) for allegedly providing false information to the police that a terrorist had entered Borivali.

According to the police, Bhushan Palkar, an operational officer at Air India, resides in Gorai-2, Borivali West, and serves as the Vice President of Vispute Society in his residential area. Another individual, Pappuram Sutar, also resides in the same area, and his relatives lived in Room no. 17, which Palkar had an interest in purchasing.

Details of hoax call

When Sutar declined the offer, Palkar, in a fit of rage and under the influence of alcohol, called the Borivali control room and falsely claimed that a terrorist was in Room no. 17.

Police Inspector Pradeep Kale of Borivali Police Station stated, "Upon receiving the call, the police promptly arrived at the scene and discovered that Palkar, under the influence of alcohol, had provided false information.

Case filed against Palkar

He was apprehended, and a case was filed against him under sections 177 (furnishing false information) and 182 (false information, with intent to cause harm to a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code at Borivali Police Station on December 24."

Police Inspector Pradeep Kale and his team conducted the operation under the guidance of Ninad Sawant, Senior Police Inspector, Borivali Police Station.