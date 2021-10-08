Mumbai drug bust case: As Aryan Khan's bail plea set to be heard today, here's a timeline of events

The bail plea of Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, will be heard today in connection with Cordelia Cruise drug seizure case. He was sent to judicial custody by the Mumbai court yesterday.

The high-profile Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) bust in the financial capital of the country has left a series of difficult conundrums for the public to understand, further deepening the mystery.

Meanwhile, the NCB has so far arrested around 18 people in the drugs case, including, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's son -- Aryan Khan who has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

Ahead of the bail plea hearing, here's a timeline of the Mumbai drug bust case:

NCB busts rave party on a cruise ship

A Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team busted the alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. The NCB detained at least 10 persons during a raid conducted at a high-profile party that was held at a cruise in Mumbai.

According to reports, the NCB team boarded the ship disguised as passengers based on a tip. The anti-drugs agency had kept a close watch on the cruise ship event for 15-20 days after receiving information that a drug party will be organised.

Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan among 8 held in drugs bust on the cruise ship

After being detained and questioned for hours, on October 3, the NCB arrested Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and seven others, including two women, after the raid on the Goa-bound ship of the Cordelia Cruises company.

Besides Aryan Khan, the arrested accused were identified as Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika, and Vikrant Chhokar.

The drugs recovered

The NCB had said that during the raid, it recovered various popular party drugs like cocaine, MDMA, ecstasy, mephedrone and charas. Of all the contraband, the cocaine was 13 grams, charas 21 grams, 22 pills of MDMA and five grams MD.

The charges against Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan has been booked under sections 27 (punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance), 8C (produce, manufacture, possess, sell or purchase of drugs) and other relevant provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

NCB take Aryan Khan's custody

The NCB took Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha to a Mumbai Court and demanded two-day custody of them till October 5. Aryan was presented before the court along with others on October 3 evening. Senior advocate Satish Manshinde represented Aryan Khan. They were remanded to NCB custody till October 4.

Later on October 4, the Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Monday sent Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till October 7.

Court sends four more persons to NCB custody till October 14

A Mumbai court on October 6 sent four more persons, who were arrested in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till October 14.

The four persons--Gopal Jee Anand, Samir Sehgal, Manav Singhal and Bhaskar Arora-- were arrested by NCB on Tuesday, and produced before the court. Meanwhile, four others -- Abdul Qadir Sheikh, Shreyas Nair, Manish Darya, and Avin Sahu were remanded to NCB custody till October 11 by the court on October 5.

Aryan Khan, seven others remanded in judicial custody

Mumbai court on October 7 sent Aryan Khan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) took Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to its office in Mumbai after producing him before the Esplanade Magistrate court. The accused will be kept in the NCB office in judicial custody till Friday, October 8, because the jail would not accept new inmates at this hour.

Total 18 persons including a Nigerian national arrested so far, says Mumbai NCB Director

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai Director Sameer Wankhede on October 8 told news agency ANI that a total of 18 including a Nigerian national, have been arrested in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

NCB to oppose Aryan Khan's bail plea

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will reportedly oppose the bail plea by Aryan Khan in today's scheduled hearing. The NCB contends that it wanted to confront Khan and other accused with Achit Kumar, who was arrested later.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 11:10 AM IST