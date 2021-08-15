Mumbai: Driver held with 60 gm Ganja worth Rs 12 lakh in Mankhurd

Mumbai: The Kandivali unit of the Anti Narcotic Cell (ANC) has arrested a 31-year-old man and seized 60 grams of banned substance, Ganja, valued at ₹12 lakh in the international market. The accused was nabbed from Mankhurd on Friday afternoon. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act.

In a crackdown on drug peddlers and to eradicate the drug menace from the city, police had alerted all their informers to give intel on the drug circuits. Acting on a tip-off from police sources, the team of Kandivali ANC had laid a trap, along with officials of crime branch unit 7, near Mankhurd Mandala area on Friday afternoon, between 11.30am and 2.30pm.

A man matching the description of the accused male walked in at the spot, and upon interception, police found a commercial quantity of the banned drug in his possession. Preliminary probe revealed that the accused, identified as Akash Ashok Pawar, 31, a driver, was carrying 60 grams of Ganja, valued at ₹12 lakh.

Police are trying to ascertain from where Pawar allegedly procured the drugs and who are his suppliers, clientele. Pawar was then apprehended and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act. He was produced before a local magistrate court and remanded in police custody till August 17 for further probe.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 02:50 AM IST