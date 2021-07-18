Mumbai: Two held with over 57 kg 'Ganja' during raid by city police

Mumbai police have seized 57.7 kilograms 'Ganja' from a house near Vileparle and arrested two accused on Saturday.

A raid was conducted by a team of Mumbai Police under the guidance of Additional CP West Region Sandeep Karnik.

According to police, around 57.7 kg ganja worth Rs 11,54,000 approximately were seized from a house near Vileparle west Mumbai 56.

The accused are Mohan Banshilal Rathod (48), selling drugs from Sangareddy district Telangana and Maruti Ganpat (65).

A case under section Sec 8 (C) r/w 20 (c) NDPS Act 1985, has been registered against two accused who were arrested on July 17.