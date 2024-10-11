 Mumbai: DRI Seizes Over 9 Kg Of Smuggled Opium Worth Crores, 2 Arrested
The Mumbai Zonal Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have arrested two persons for allegedly transporting over 9 kg of opium worth crores of rupees.

Friday, October 11, 2024
DRI officials seize over 9 kg of opium in Mumbai, arresting two suspects involved in the smuggling operation | Representative Image

According to the agency sources, on receipt of specific information of narcotics substance being transported in a truck from Nashik towards Mumbai a trap was laid in Kasara.

The agency officials intercepted the truck and on searching it, opium was found. The truck driver then spilled the beans about the receiver of the consignment, who too was nabbed later.

