Mumbai: DRI Seizes Foreign Cigarettes Worth ₹8 Crore, 2 Held | FILE PHOTO

Mumbai: The officials of the Mumbai Zonal Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in an operation have seized 53.64 lakh foreign branded cigarette sticks valued at Rs 8.04 crores. The DRI has also arrested two persons in connection with the case, agency officials said on Sunday.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers simultaneously searched multiple premises in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, being operated by a syndicate purported to be involved in the smuggling of cigarettes and other contraband. This action of DRI resulted in the seizure of 53.64 lakh foreign branded cigarette sticks valued at Rs 8.04 crores.

"The mastermind of the syndicate along with his associate was apprehended along with the contraband. Both of them admitted to their individual roles in dealing with the smuggled cigarettes. They were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act. In past also, DRI has busted many such syndicates and played an important role in controlling illegal activities of smuggling in India," said an official.