Mumbai: DRI Seizes ₹32 Crore Worth Of Areca Nuts Disguised As Calcium Nitrate At JNPT

DRI Mumbai, on the basis of intelligence, intercepted 14 40-feet containers on their way to ICD Talegaon at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port on August 31 and seized areca nuts worth ₹32.31 crore.

The containers were stopped at the JNPT Port before they could be transhipped to the said dry port in the hinterland, as it was suspected that the cargo could be pilfered or replaced en-route.

As per the Import Manifest details and the declaration made in the Bill of Lading, the containers were to be carrying 'Calcium Nitrate'. However, examination revealed that it was a case of brazen misdeclaration, and all the 14 containers had areca nuts which were being smuggled into India under the guise of Calcium Nitrate.

Tariff value on areca nuts

The Government has set tariff value at $10,379 per metric ton for areca nut brought into the country from outside. Hence, the entire consignment of 371090 kg (371MT) of areca nuts, valued at ₹32.31 Crores (approx.),has been seized.

The areca nuts in split form attract an effective Customs Duty rate of 110% of the value. Hence, the attempted duty evasion in this case by way of misdeclaration is approx ₹36 crores. This is one of the biggest seizures of smuggled areca nuts in the country.

Further investigation into the case is under progress.

