Mumbai: ₹6.8 Billion Pumped Into JNPT Infrastructure

Man Infraconstruction Ltd has received a letter of acceptance from Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal (BMCT) Pvt Ltd for a contract worth ₹6.8 billion to execute the second phase of infrastructure works at the fourth container terminal of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Navi Mumbai. The work has to be executed within two-and-a-half years, the Mumbai-based infrastructure company said in an exchange filing today.

The work includes pavement of reclaimed earth at the container terminal. Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal is a subsidiary of Singapore-based PSA International. After completing the first phase of infrastructure works, Man Infraconstruction received an order worth ₹9.38 billion from BMCT for material supply for reclamation works in April 2022.



