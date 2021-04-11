Mumbai: Dr Neelam Gorhe bats for food grains and financial assistance for migrants

Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe has urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that the government, before imposing a lockdown, should provide three working days to the people to prepare for it as well as provide food grains and financial assistance. This is necessitated to partially reduce the hardships faced by the lockdown.

Dr Gore has hailed the state government for its decision to allot funds for the establishment of oxygen plants in the districts. However, she brought to the state government’s notice that migrants last year had hit the road to reach their home states, as the lockdown was announced suddenly. In order to prevent it from happening again, the government needs to give some time for migrants and the unorganised sector workers to travel to their home states. “The government should deposit Rs 3,000 each in the accounts of unorganised workers,” she said. She added that the government should provide a month’s food grains to them.

Dr Gorhe said, though the construction activity will resume, the sector will face a problem to source the material as the shops are closed. In such a situation, she suggested that the government needs to allow spot delivery of the construction material at the construction sites.

As far as the availability of medicines is concerned, she suggested that the administration should provide online information about the alternative therapy to avoid overdependence on Remdesivir, which is in huge demand, but short in supply. She insisted that the administration needs to further streamline health facilities, so that deserving patients can be attended on priority.