Mumbai: HC dismisses plea challenging Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe's election as Dy chairperson of Maha Legislative Council

On September 8, Gorhe, who is the Shiv Sena spokesperson, was elected unopposed as the deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

After the election, Council chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar had announced that Gorhe was elected unanimously after the opposition BJP did not contest the election for the post on the last day of the two-day monsoon session of the state legislature.

Leader of the Opposition in the Council and BJP MLC Pravin Darekar, however, had objected to the scheduling of the election in view of the COVID-19 crisis. Darekar had stated that some of his party members would be deprived of their voting rights given by the Constitution.

Later, a plea was filed in Bombay High Court challenging Gorhe's election as deputy chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council.

(With inputs from agencies)