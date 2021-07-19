Mumbai down and under water for the second day in a row

Incessant rains continued to batter Mumbai and its adjoining areas, disrupting normal life that has already been affected adversely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The rain intensity reduced for a brief period on Monday morning, but picked up as the day progressed and inundated several areas across the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and other districts in the Konkan region. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places until 8.30 am on Tuesday. From July 20-23, the IMD has issued an orange alert.

On Monday, reports of extreme water-logging came in from Bhandup, Chembur, Andheri, Dahisar, Borivali and Malad. There were five new cases of walls and house collapse, 11 incidents of tree and branches falling and eight cases of short circuit.

On Sunday, Mumbai had received 235 mm rainfall in four hours, between 12 am and 4 am and at least 31 people had lost their lives in rain-related incidents. In 24 hours from 8:30 am Sunday to 8.30 am on Monday, the Santacruz observatory recorded 70.4 mm of rain, whereas the Colaba observatory recorded 42.6 mm of rainfall. However, it was the suburbs that recorded very heavy rains, with 285 mm in Thane.

Since the onset of monsoon season, the Santacruz observatory has recorded 1,881.4 mm of rainfall, which is about 851 mm above normal. Since June 1, the Colaba observatory has recorded 1,322.4 mm rainfall.

Private weather agency Skymet Weather has predicted continued heavy showers due to a low-pressure area that is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal. As a result, the monsoon current is expected to pick up again along the west coast, including Konkan and Goa regions.

Weathermen from Skymet said the city could witness heavy showers on Tuesday as well. “Moreover, on and off rainfall activity is likely to be seen through the week, with intensity varying in nature. Mid-week is expected to see heavier showers,” weathermen said. Skymet has predicted record rainfall not just for July but for the next two months as well.