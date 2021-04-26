Mumbai: Dolphin carcass found in Cuffe Parade

A Dolphin carcass was found afloat near Cuffe Parade on Monday afternoon.
Following complaints from the local residents to BMC and the forest department a team of Forest department and mangrove cell has rushed to the spot.
"We have received calls from BMC and the local residents about the Dolphin carcass and a team is on its way," said Range Forest Officer Suresh Varak.
This is not the first time, there have been many instances in the past several years, where carcasses of humpback Dolphins and even Porpoise have washed shore the Mumbai's coastline.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)