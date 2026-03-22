Mumbai: Doctors Face Criminal Case 12 Years After Young Actor's Death; Negligence Under Scanner | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough in a long-pending case, the Mumbai police have registered a criminal offence against multiple doctors nearly 12 years after the death of a 23-year-old, following serious allegations of medical negligence, delayed treatment, and destruction of vital medical records.

The accused include Dr. Niyaz Ahmed Khan, Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed Khan, and Dr. Umesh Pimpale of Millennium Hospital in Shivajinagar, along with Dr. Khalid and Dr. Amit Shobhawat from Sai Group of Hospitals in Chembur.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Nasim Banu Babar Shah, 57, has alleged that her son, Salman Babar Shah, who worked as a junior artist in the film and television industry, died due to negligent treatment following a road accident on April 8, 2014.

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Salman was returning from a television shoot when his motorcycle was hit by a pickup vehicle on the Ahmedabad Highway near Vasai. He sustained a serious fracture in his right thigh and was initially rushed to a nearby hospital. He was later shifted to Millennium Hospital, where doctors allegedly insisted on a deposit of Rs25,000 before proceeding with surgery.

The complaint highlights several irregularities in the course of treatment. It alleges that the surgery, performed by Dr. Umesh Pimpale, resulted in excessive blood loss, and that there was a lack of adequate medical staff to monitor the patient post-operation. The family also claimed that Salman’s condition steadily deteriorated instead of improving.

After a few days, doctors at Millennium Hospital reportedly informed the family that blood transfusion facilities were unavailable and advised shifting Salman to Sai Group of Hospitals in Chembur. He was transported by ambulance and admitted under the care of Dr. Amit Shobhawat.

At Sai Hospital, Salman’s condition worsened further. He reportedly developed complications including fluid in the chest and signs of kidney failure. He was placed on ventilator support, but despite continued treatment, he died on May 17, 2014. Doctors recorded the cause of death as septicemia leading to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) following post-operative complications.

Although the death was termed “natural” in medical records, the family grew suspicious over time. Notably, no post-mortem examination was conducted as the family had declined it at the time.

Over the years, Nasim Banu pursued the case relentlessly, approaching senior police officials, the Maharashtra Medical Council, and public health authorities. A key allegation in the FIR is that both hospitals failed to submit complete medical documentation despite repeated requests from investigating agencies, raising suspicion that critical records may have been destroyed.

Information obtained through RTI further revealed that Millennium Hospital was allegedly operating without proper registration under the Bombay Nursing Home Registration Act, 1949. The civic body had also taken action against the hospital in 2018 and again in 2024.

The delay in obtaining expert medical opinion from Sir JJ Hospital due to missing documents reportedly stalled the case for years. In 2015, the complainant even filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking justice.

Following the eventual receipt of a medical opinion, the police have now registered the case and begun further investigation.

“I have nothing left today. I only seek justice for my son and strict action against those responsible,” said Nasim Banu Babar Shah.

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