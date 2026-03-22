Palghar Tragedy: 4-Year-Old Girl Crushed By Speeding Water Tanker In Vasai; Driver Detained

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Vasai: In a heart-wrenching incident reported from Vasai, near Mumbai, a four-year-old girl lost her life after being crushed under the wheels of a water-supplying pickup tanker. The police have taken the driver into custody following the accident.

The mishap occurred on Saturday evening around 4:00 PM in the Durga Nagar area of Kherpada, Vasai. The victim, identified as Niksha Verma, was playing with her friends in front of her house when a speeding pickup tanker, used for water delivery, struck her.

The girl was trapped under the wheels of the vehicle immediately upon impact. Local residents raised an alarm and managed to stop the driver. Niksha was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors tragically declared her dead on arrival.

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The incident has sparked intense anger among residents of Durga Nagar. Due to the chronic water shortage in the Vasai-Virar region, especially with the onset of summer, private water tankers ply frequently through narrow residential lanes.

Locals have alleged that these "tanker mafias" drive recklessly without any regard for pedestrian safety. They are demanding strict action against the driver and more stringent regulations on private water suppliers in the area.

Upon receiving information, the Waliv Police reached the spot to conduct an investigation. The vehicle involved has been seized. The driver has been detained and a case has been registered.

Further investigation into the matter is currently underway by the Waliv Police department.

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