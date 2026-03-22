Mumbai Crime: Chain-Snatching Robbery Solved Within 24 Hours; 21-Year-Old Accused Arrested From Masjid Bunder |

Mumbai: In a swift operation, the L T Marg Police have detected a chain-snatching robbery case within 24 hours and arrested the accused from the Masjid Bunder area. The accused has been identified as Murtuza Ali Shabbir Hussain (21).

About The Case

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by 75-year-old Shakuntala Dattaram Temkar, a resident of Chirabazar. She has been working at a garment unit in Prabhadevi for the past year, where she does buttoning and thread-cutting work, and commutes daily between Prabhadevi and Marine Lines.

According to police, the incident occurred on March 20 at around 7:34 pm, when Temkar was walking towards her residence after getting down at Marine Lines railway station. An unidentified accused approached her from behind and forcibly snatched her gold chain weighing approximately 13 grams before fleeing the spot.

Also Watch:

During the act, the chain broke, and around 4 grams of it fell at the scene, while the accused escaped with the remaining 9 grams. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at L T Marg Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Using a combination of technical analysis and traditional investigation methods, the police team identified and tracked down the accused, who was later arrested from the Masjid Bunder area.

The accused has been identified as Murtuza Ali Shabbir Hussain (21), a labourer by profession and a resident of Masjid Bunder. He has no prior criminal record. Police have also recovered the stolen 9-gram broken gold chain from the accused’s possession. The detection was carried out by a team led by Senior Police Inspector Ajay Ghosalkar along with other officers and staff of L T Marg Police Station, with technical assistance from the concerned unit.

Senior police officials have appreciated the team’s prompt action in solving the case within 24 hours. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/