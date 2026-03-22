Mumbai Crime News: Minor Queue Row Escalates Into Mob Assault On Girls In Malad; 5 Held

A minor dispute over breaking an autorickshaw queue in Kurar, Malad East, escalated into a violent assault on a woman, two girls, and a boy on Friday evening, prompting Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam to raise serious concerns over the deteriorating safety of women in the area.

Around 20 to 25 persons allegedly attacked three teenage girls and a boy following the argument. The Kurar police have registered a case against 12 persons, including three women, and have arrested five suspects so far.

Incident Near Malad Station

The incident began at around 6.45 pm outside Malad railway station (East).

According to the complainant, Kinjal Gohel, 22, she was waiting in an autorickshaw queue with her friends Pooja Shah, Kashish Shah, and Dev Shah. When their turn arrived, two unidentified women allegedly broke the queue to board the auto. A verbal spat ensued, during which the women allegedly abused and threatened Gohel’s group before leaving in the autorickshaw.

Mob Assault At Laxman Nagar

The confrontation turned violent at around 8 pm when Gohel and her friends, having boarded another vehicle to return home, reached Laxman Nagar near Mayur Jewellers. They were intercepted by the same two women, who were now accompanied by a mob of 20 to 25 unidentified men. The group allegedly pulled the teenagers out of the autorickshaw and assaulted them.

Case Registered, Arrests Made

Following the attack, Gohel filed a complaint with the Kurar police. A case has been registered under Section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The arrested suspects and those named in the FIR include Anjum, Fatima Akbar, Idris Surati, Sahil, and Imtiyaz.

Nirupam Raises Safety Concerns

Condemning the violence, Nirupam visited the police station. He said, “This is not just an issue concerning these girls, but a matter of safety for women across Mumbai. Areas like Islam Pura, Pathanwadi, and Kurar are becoming increasingly unsafe.”

He further alleged that the police were slow to make significant arrests and noted that a similar incident had occurred in the same area during the same period last year.

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