Palghar: Female Auto Driver Brutally Beaten Near Virar Railway Station, Sparking Uproar Over Police Inaction

Vasai: In a shocking incident near Virar East railway station, a female auto-rickshaw driver, identified as Siddhi Satarkar, was brutally assaulted by a group of individuals around 9:00 PM last night.

About The Incident

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, especially following allegations that the attack took place right in front of traffic police officers.

According to reports, the confrontation began over a dispute regarding auto-rickshaw parking at the station premises. The argument quickly escalated, leading several individuals to physically assault Ms. Satarkar. She sustained serious injuries during the attack.

She was immediately rushed to Sanjivani Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

A video of the assault has gone viral across social media platforms. The footage reportedly shows heated exchanges and mutual allegations between the police and local rickshaw drivers.

The incident has created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among other female rickshaw drivers in the region.

Local citizens are closely watching the situation, demanding swift action against the perpetrators. The police have initiated a formal investigation into the matter to identify the attackers and determine why the situation was allowed to escalate in the presence of law enforcement.

