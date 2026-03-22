Mumbai Crime: 47-Year-Old Journalist, Colleagues Assaulted Outside Colaba Bar During Late-Night Check | ChatGPT (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A 47-year-old journalist was allegedly assaulted along with his colleagues outside Gokul bar in Colaba in the early hours of March 15, leading to the registration of a criminal case at Colaba Police Station.

The complainant, Iliyas Aziz Khan, a resident of Ganesh Murti Nagar, Cuffe Parade, stated that he works as a journalist and also runs a cable internet business. According to the FIR, Khan received a tip-off on March 14 that Gokul Bar in Colaba would remain open beyond permitted hours. Acting on the information, he, along with his associates Mohammad Rashid Ansari and Mohammad Iqbal Zuberi, reached the bar at around 2:15 am on March 15.

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Upon noticing that the bar was operational, Khan informed the police control room by dialing 100. He and his colleague later visited Colaba Police Station around 2:30 am and reported the matter. A police staff member accompanied them to the spot for verification.

However, when they reached the location around 3:00 am, the bar was found locked. Shortly thereafter, the bar owner, identified as Dinesh, arrived. When asked by the police to open the premises, he allegedly claimed that the bar had already been checked and closed. The situation escalated when Dinesh allegedly confronted Khan, accusing him of attempting extortion. Soon after, Dinesh and his associates, identified as Jay and Abhishek Singh, allegedly began assaulting Khan’s friend Mohammad Rashid Ansari with fists and kicks, knocking him to the ground.

Khan further alleged that Jay also assaulted him, while a bouncer of the bar attacked him using a stick and a cable wire, causing injuries. During the incident, Khan’s colleague Mohammad Iqbal Zuberi, who was recording the incident, was also allegedly assaulted. His mobile phone was snatched and a boom mic was damaged.

Afterwards, Khan managed to escape towards the Baghdadi area and sought help from police personnel. However, he alleged that one of the accused chased him and assaulted him again before police intervened. All three injured were taken to St. George Hospital for medical treatment and later returned to the police station, where a formal complaint was lodged.

Based on the complaint, Colaba Police have registered an FIR on March 15 against Dinesh, Jay, Abhishek Singh, and an unidentified person under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections 115(2), 324(4), 351(2), 352, and 3(5). Further investigation is underway.

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