 Mumbai Shocker! Four Hindu Girls Attacked By 20 Muslim Men Over Auto-Rickshaw Dispute In Malad's Kurar Area; Political Row Erupts
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HomeMumbaiMumbai Shocker! Four Hindu Girls Attacked By 20 Muslim Men Over Auto-Rickshaw Dispute In Malad's Kurar Area; Political Row Erupts

Mumbai Shocker! Four Hindu Girls Attacked By 20 Muslim Men Over Auto-Rickshaw Dispute In Malad's Kurar Area; Political Row Erupts

A row has erupted in Dindoshi after Sanjay Nirupam alleged that a group attacked four young women following a minor auto-rickshaw dispute near Malad station. He claimed that around 20 men later assaulted the girls in Pathanwadi after the initial verbal spat escalated. Police have arrested 2 women and 1 man, while others are absconding

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, March 22, 2026, 03:14 PM IST
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Mumbai: A controversy erupted in Mumbai's Dindoshi after a minor dispute over a shared auto-rickshaw near Malad railway station. The situation escalated into violence involving a group of Muslim men attacking Hindu girls, prompting police action and political reactions.

What Happened?

The incident took place in the evening when four young Gujarati girls got into a dispute over a shared auto-rickshaw with Muslim women near Malad railway station. A report by Supreme Samachar stated that a Gujarati Hindu family had gone for shopping in Malad and was standing in the shared auto line. A woman reportedly close to the family explained that the girls were ahead in the line, but the burqa-women argued as they wanted to go ahead.

The verbal spat started, but they all left in separate auto rickshaws. However, the situation, which initially remained a verbal dispute, allegedly escalated after more people were called to the spot in Kurar's Pathanwadi.

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Sanjay Nirupam alleged that 20 Muslim men surrounded and attacked the four young girls at Pathanwadi. Calling it a matter of mob lynching, he added, "If you are truly men, why would 20 men gather to attack young girls?"

Nirupam said he, along with the victims and their families, visited the local police station to file a complaint and later staged a protest at the site with residents, during which they chanted the Hanuman Chalisa. He termed the incident 'deeply disturbing' and questioned how a group could allegedly target young women over a minor dispute.

Currently, in this case, the Police have arrested three people, including two women and one man, while others are absconding. While sharing an update based on the Kurar police report, Nirupam said the remaining accused fled after switching off their mobile phones, however, he added that "The police have committed to arrest each one of them within the next 24–48 hours, and their team is already actively searching for the remaining culprits."

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