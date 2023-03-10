Mumbai: Doctors become patients, rise in the number of H3N2 infections

Mumbai: Doctors working at civic and government-run hospitals are now falling under the grip of influenza A-subtype of H3N2. In the last few weeks, Mumbai has witnessed a significant rise in influenza infections, with symptoms like fever and persistent cough. Some patients have even required hospitalization. This year’s infection is more virulent than the cases seen the previous year, with a delay in recovery. According to doctors, more than 15 cases have been reported in a week, of which 6-7 are doctors who have contracted H3N2 through patients.

A senior doctor on condition of anonymity said there has been a sudden rise in the number of OPD patients complaining of coughing, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, body aches and diarrhoea. “Every third patient is a doctor as they are constantly seeing patients who are suffering from influenza A. There are patients whose fever has lasted more than three days, necessitating hospitalisation. The number of patients complaining of diarrhoea and headache has gone up by 20-30%,” he said.

Increase in the number of patients

Dr Madhukar Gaikwad, General physician, at Sir Jamshedji Jeejeebhoy hospital said lately the hospital’s outdoor patients department (OPD) has been observing a rush of H3N2 cases. “Of the five cases we see every day, four are H3N2 and one H1N1. The patients come with severe myalgia, which is a lot of body pain, muscle pain, headache along with runny nose. Previously, we used to get a lot of upper respiratory tract symptoms like running nose and cough but no body ache,” he said.

Doctors say that the city is rife with people showing similar symptoms and testing positive for H3N2 -- a sub-type of Influenza A virus. Symptoms of the illness are high-grade fever, joint pain, cough and weakness, which can last for up to two weeks. They have tracked the rise in the cases for over a month.