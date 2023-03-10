What is H3N2 flu? All you need to know about the virus that has recorded 2 deaths in India

What is H3N2 flu? All | Representative Image

The Union Health Ministry on Friday reported two deaths due to the H3N2 virus, one in Haryana and the other in Karnataka. 99 cases of H3N2 have been identified over the last three months, according to official sources quoted in a PTI report.

With the number of cases of cough and fever increasing in India, and the scare of the H3N2 virus costing lives, here are a few known details about the influenza A subtype H3N2 virus.

Health experts say that the H3N2 virus has been in wide circulation across India for the last two-three months

The symptoms one must not ignore include a persistent cough, fever, and vomiting. In some cases, also diarrhoea

Health experts suggest the symptoms are much stronger and it persists for a longer period even after the recovery and discharge from hospital

The H3N2 virus leads to hospitalisation in most cases, however, it is so far not termed to be life-threatening

To protect yourself from the virus, it is advisable to consult a doctor with no delay. Avoiding any self-medication, especially involving the intake of painkillers and antibiotics to treat cough, cold, and uneasiness is a must. Wearing face masks in crowded areas and maintaining hygiene can prevent one from contracting the virus.