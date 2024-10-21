Mumbai: Doctor Dupes Colleague Of ₹34.97 Lakh In Medical Camp Scam

Representational Image

Amboli police have registered an FIR against Mumbai-based Dr Suman Bandopadhyay, 52, for allegedly cheating Dr Deepak Chaturvedi, a resident of Andheri out of Rsc34.97 lakh under the guise of holding free medical camps.

Bandopadhyay falsely claimed to be a trustee of Sai Sansthan Shirdi and Baba Hospital Trust, convincing Dr Chaturvedi to provide free medical camps during COVID-19.

According to the FIR, Dr Chaturvedi, who runs a clinic in Andheri, first met Bandopadhyay in early 2020 when he visited as a patient. Bandopadhyay introduced himself as a paediatrician from Santacruz with a clinic in Juhu and gradually befriended Chaturvedi. During the pandemic, Bandopadhyay claimed to be a trustee and sought donations for free medical camps, which Chaturvedi provided. He gave Rs 5 lakh but kept no proof

Later, Bandopadhyay urged Chaturvedi to organise free camps for the public and police officers. Believing reimbursement would follow, Chaturvedi conducted medical camps at nearly 45 police stations, spending Rs 34.97 lakh. While at Juhu police station, a senior officer warned him about past cheating cases against Bandopadhyay.

When confronted by Chaturvedi, Bandopadhyay claimed that his employees were involved and not he. Eventually, Chaturvedi came to know that Bandopadhyay had fled and was involved in similar frauds in Ahmadnagar, where he cheated others out of over Rs1 crore.

In 2021, Bandopadhyay met Chaturvedi and promised repayment. Chaturvedi held off on filing a complaint after receiving assurances. However, after five cheques bounced in 2023, Chaturvedi formally lodged a case by year-end. On October 18, the police formally filed the case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.