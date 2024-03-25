Mumbai: Dismantling Of Sion Road Over Bridge To Finally Commence On March 28

Sion ROB |

Mumbai: The long-awaited dismantling of the historic Sion Road Over Bridge (ROB) is finally set to commence on March 28, marking a crucial step forward for the proposed 5th and 6th rail lines connecting Kurla to Parel. This decision comes after a series of deliberations and a month-long postponement, driven by the intervention of local residents and politicians.

Originally scheduled for January, the process faced delays due to deliberations surrounding its impact on local residents and motorists. However, after thorough discussions and resolution of pertinent issues, the Central Railway (CR) has greenlit the project.

The Sion ROB, a century-old structure built in 1912, has long served as a crucial link connecting Dharavi, Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg, and the Eastern Express Highway. Its closure is anticipated to affect east-west traffic flow, necessitating alternative routes such as the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road.

During the dismantling phase, expected to last approximately three months, the bridge will be closed for vehicular traffic. This phase sets the groundwork for the subsequent reconstruction, projected to span around two years and incur a cost of Rs 50 crore.

While commuters brace for potential disruptions, authorities assure that the project's successful execution promises enhanced rail connectivity and overall infrastructure development for the city. "The reconstruction of the Sion ROB aligns with Mumbai's ongoing efforts to modernize its transportation network and accommodate its growing population." said an official.