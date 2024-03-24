Attention Mumbaikars! Sion ROB To Finally Shut Down On March 28; Reconstruction To Take 2 Years

Sion ROB |

Mumbai: The iconic Sion Railway Over Bridge (ROB) is set to undergo reconstruction after multiple failed attempts. The century-old bridge is set for its closure for a minimum period of two years starting from March 28, 2024. The decision to close the bridge was finalised, with the closure scheduled for the night of March 27-28.

Initially slated for demolition on January 20, the process was delayed following protests from local residents and the intervention of MP Rahul Shewale. Later, dates were also postponed to accommodate students appearing for board examinations, with the HSC exams ending on March 19 and SSC exams concluding on March 26.

Reconstruction Timeline Of Sion ROB

A senior railway official, while speaking to the Times Of India confirmed that the reconstruction of the bridge is estimated to be completed within 24 months, by January 2026. The reconstruction aims to facilitate the laying of the fifth and sixth lines between CSMT and Kurla on the Central Railway (CR). Currently, the bridge links Dharavi, LBS Road and Eastern Express Highway.

Impact On Traffic

The closure of the bridge is expected to result in congestion on alternative east-west connectors, such as the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, which connects the Eastern Express Highway to LBS Road and passes through Dharavi.

Safety Concerns Raised By IIT-Bombay

Safety concerns were raised, with an audit report by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) in April 2020 flagging structural deterioration, particularly in the first two I-girders, the RCC deck slab and the RCC parapet wall.

Dating back to 1912, the Sion Railway Over Bridge has been a vital conduit linking Dharavi, Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg and the Eastern Express Highway for over a century. Its impending closure is expected to disrupt east-west traffic flow, necessitating motorists to reroute through Kurla, connecting the Eastern Expressway and LBS Marg.