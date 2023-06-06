Mumbai: Digital Wari To Culminate With 'Bolava Vitthal' Concert

Salman Ansari

Pancham Nishad, an organisation renowned for promoting Indian classical music, has partnered with YouTooCanRun, a sports management company, to merge devotion with fitness. The collaboration aims to combine the spiritual aspect of Pancham Nishad's 'Bolava Vitthal' program with the physical activity facilitated by YouTooCanRun.

'Bolava Vitthal' Program Tradition

For the past 17 years, Pancham Nishad has organised the 'Bolava Vitthal' program on Ashadhi Ekadashi day. During this event, renowned classical vocalists perform devotional songs dedicated to Lord Vitthala.

(From L-R) Marathon runner Kranti Salvi, Pancham Nishad Director Shashi Vyas, YouTooCanRun Director P Venkatraman and runner Kameshwari Kulkarni spread a word about their unique endeavour |

Following the annual tradition, a program will be held on June 29 at the Shanmukhananda Hall. Pancham Nishad Director Shashi Vyas announced that noted vocalists Devaki Pandit, Padmaja Phenany Joglekar, Jayteerth Mevundi, and Anand Bhate will be rendering 'abhangs' (devotional poetry) in the upcoming event.

Walk with Wari' App

Simultaneously, YouTooCanRun will launch the second edition of its 'Walk with Wari' app, which is a digital adaptation of the traditional pilgrimage undertaken on foot by devotees from Alandi and Dehu to Pandharpur. While participating virtually through the app, individuals unable to join the marathon walk can experience the pilgrimage from their homes.

'Walk with Wari' Details

'Walk with Wari' allows participants to virtually engage in the pilgrimage experience, covering a distance of 258 km, equivalent to 340,000 steps, within a span of 17 days. The virtual pilgrimage includes three designated rest days from June 10 to June 29, culminating on Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Pancham Nishad Director Shashi Vyas expressed that the annual 'Bolava Vitthal' concert serves as a tribute to Lord Vitthal and aims to engage the youth with their cultural heritage. Starting this year, the program will incorporate a fitness element, enhancing the overall experience.

Registration and Helpline

Interested participants can seek registration details for 'Walk with Wari' by contacting the helpline at 9920142195, as informed by YouTooCanRun Director P Venkataraman.