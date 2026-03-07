Mumbai: Dharavi School Girls Empowered With Self-Defence & Health Awareness Workshops On International Women's Day | File Pic (Representative image)

Mumbai: Marking International Women’s Day, a series of self-defence workshops health awareness sessions are underway across schools in Dharavi, aiming to equip adolescent girls with essential life skills in a locality where concerns around women’s safety and public health

persist. The initiative is supported by Navbharat Mega Developers Pvt Ltd (NMDPL), the firm leading the Dharavi redevelopment project.

More than 1,500 girls from seven schools have participated so far, and the programme will gradually be expanded to additional institutions.

The self-defence workshops are being spearheaded by martial arts trainer Dr. Cheetah Yajnesh Shetty, who is introducing students to basic techniques designed to help them respond in unsafe situations. The sessions focus on situational awareness, instinctive decision-making, and simple physical defense moves.

“Every girl deserves to feel confident, aware and prepared,” Shetty said. “These workshops go beyond physical techniques—they build presence of mind and inner strength. Watching the enthusiasm of students in Dharavi has been truly inspiring.”

Running parallel to the martial arts sessions, the Family Planning Association of India (FPAI) is conducting workshops on menstrual hygiene, puberty, and sensitisation around “good touch and bad touch.” The sessions aim to normalise conversations around reproductive health while helping girls identify and report inappropriate behaviour.

FPAI Counsellor Dr. Tejasvi Hindalekar noted that adolescent girls often hesitate to voice concerns about their bodies or boundaries. “Our aim is to create a space where they feel informed and reassured. When girls understand hygiene, recognize inappropriate behaviour and know how to seek help, they’re empowered in every sense.”

“It was a great pleasure to have Navbharat Mega Developers conduct this initiative at our school,” said a teacher from Guru Nanak English High School. “We have hosted many workshops, but this

was the first time students received such practical training. We sincerely thank the Adani Group for empowering Dharavi’s students.”

An NMDPL spokesperson added, “Empowerment begins with awareness and confidence. Women’s Day is a fitting moment to reinforce our long-term commitment to building safer and healthier

community spaces.”

The programmes will continue across multiple schools in phases, forming part of ongoing efforts to strengthen community resilience during the Dharavi redevelopment.

Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL) is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) established for the implementation of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), with the Government of Maharashtra and the Adani Group as shareholders.

