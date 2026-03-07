Viral Video Shows Long Queues For LPG Cylinders In UP’s Birdpur Amid Price Hike Announcement

A video showing large crowds queuing up to collect LPG cylinders in Birdpur, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral on social media, with users linking the rush to fears triggered by the ongoing price hike for LPG cylinders. However, several social media users claim the footage may be an old video being recirculated online.

Viral Video Shows Crowds Lining Up With LPG Cylinders

The widely shared clip shows hundreds of people standing in long, somewhat disorganised queues outside what appears to be an LPG distribution agency. Many individuals can be seen carrying empty red domestic LPG cylinders.

Some people are seen holding the cylinders on their shoulders, while others place them on the ground or roll them along as they wait. The queues stretch far beyond the entrance gate of the agency, indicating a large crowd gathered to either refill or collect new cylinders.

Chaotic Scene Outside Gas Agency

The visuals suggest a crowded and chaotic atmosphere, with people standing closely together along the road leading to the agency’s premises. The location appears to be an outdoor area near a storage yard or agency building, with Hindi signboards and banners visible in the background.

Old Video Claim Circulates Online

Despite the viral attention, several replies to the video on social media claim the footage is not recent.

According to some users, the clip dates back to the pre-2014 period when LPG cylinder shortages were more common under the Congress-led government, suggesting that the video may be unrelated to current global tensions.

The authenticity and timing of the video have not yet been independently verified.

LPG Prices Hiked Across India

The video surfaced around the same time as a nationwide price hike for LPG cylinders. The cost of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder has increased by ₹60, while the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has gone up by ₹115, effective March 7.

In Delhi, the price of a domestic cylinder has risen from ₹853 to ₹913. In Mumbai, the rate has increased from ₹852.50 to ₹912.50.

Meanwhile, prices in Kolkata have climbed from ₹879 to ₹939, while in Chennai, the price has increased from ₹868.50 to ₹928.50.

Commercial LPG cylinders used by hotels, restaurants and other businesses have also become costlier. In Delhi, the price has increased from ₹1,768.50 to ₹1,883, while in Mumbai it has risen from ₹1,720.50 to ₹1,835. Kolkata’s price has gone up from ₹1,875.50 to ₹1,990, and in Chennai it has increased from ₹1,929 to ₹2,043.50.