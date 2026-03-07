CBSE Postpones Class 12 Board Exams In Middle East Regions; New Dates To Be Announced Soon

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has now released a notification on the social media stating that the Class 12 board exam has been postponed in the Middle East countries due to the current situation in the regions

According to the circular, the board, after the critical review, has decided to postpone the examinations scheduled for March 9 and March 10, 2026, in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Important Update on Class XII Exams – Middle East Regions



CBSE has issued Circular-4 today regarding the Class XII Board Exams in the Middle East regions.

Details are in the attached Circular pic.twitter.com/MS96pgqEoo — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 7, 2026

Situation To Be Reviewed Again

CBSE further stated that it will review the situation again on March 10, 2026, and take further appropriate decisions regarding the examinations scheduled from March 12 onwards.

Advisory For Students

The notification further stated that the students appearing for the examinations in these regions have been advised to stay in contact with their respective schools for updates and carefully follow all official announcements issued by CBSE.